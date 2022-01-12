Nintendo eShop holds New Years Sale

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the New Years Sale for the Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select first-party and third-party game titles.

Discounted titles include Super Mario Maker 2, Shin Megami Tensei V, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, Tetris Effect: Connected, ARMS, DOOM Eternal, Dragon Quest Builders 2, Castlevania Advance Collection, Kirby Fighters 2, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, Burnout Paradise Remastered, and The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV.

The sale ends Jan. 16.