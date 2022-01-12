Monster Hunter Rise treks to PC

Capcom Co., Ltd. this week released Monster Hunter Rise to the PC.

The PC version includes 4K resolution support, advanced graphics options, voice chat, and ultra-wide monitor support.

Monster Hunter Rise for is an action RPG that includes the option to scale structures, connected combat areas with no load times, and co-op functionality for to four users.

The final game includes weapon and armor crafting and a canine companion option.

It was released to Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch Mar. 26, 2021.