Xbox Game Pass to drop Spelunky 2 this week

NOW LOADING…VIDEO GAMES AND TECHNOLOGY NEWS
NEWS • XBOX ONE • XBOX SERIES X|S
Written by: NEWS DIVISION
January 11, 2022
Microsoft Corp. this week will release Spelunky 2 to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.
Spelunky 2 is a roguelike platformer that includes randomized challenges to search for treasure and missing family.
It will be released Jan. 13.
Comments are closed.
November 8, 2021
October 31, 2021
October 25, 2021
October 24, 2021
October 3, 2021
January 5, 2022
December 27, 2021
January 9, 2022
January 10, 2022
January 8, 2022
COMPANY HISTORY
CONTACT PUNCH JUMP
PRIVACY POLICY
TERMS OF USE
PUNCH JUMP
APPLE NEWS
GOOGLE NEWS
PUNCH JUMP SAVE DATA
PUNCH JUMP CURRENCY
AMAZON
BEST BUY
GAMESTOP
WALMART