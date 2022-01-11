Xbox Game Pass to drop Spelunky 2 this week

January 11, 2022

Microsoft Corp. this week will release Spelunky 2 to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

Spelunky 2 is a roguelike platformer that includes randomized challenges to search for treasure and missing family.

It will be released Jan. 13.


