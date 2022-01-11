Xbox Game Pass titles to leave service Jan. 15

Microsoft Corp. this month will remove select titles from the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass service.

Titles to be removed Jan. 15 include Desperados III (Console, PC, Cloud), Ghost of a Tale (PC), Kingdom Hearts III (Console), Mount & Blade: Warband (Console, PC, Cloud), Pandemic (Console, PC), and YiiK: A Postmodern RPG (PC).

