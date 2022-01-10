PS5 sales spike in Japan holiday data

Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as the No. 2 top-selling video game hardware in the latest retail data from Japan.

Famitsu this month said the PS5 sold 72,064 units to rank as the No. 2 hardware between Dec. 20 to Jan. 2, 2022.

For the period, the PS5 sold 62,764 units and the PS5 Digital Edition sold 9300 units.

By comparison, the PS5 sold 8,644 units between Dec. 13 and Dec. 19.

Sony sold 2.5 million PlayStation 5 units in Q1. It has sold 10.1 million units to date.

The Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, recorded Q1 revenue of $5.62 billion. It held an operating profit of $760 million for the quarter.

PS5/PS4 software sales totaled to 63.6 million units in Q4.

PS Plus members totaled 46.3 million.