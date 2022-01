Retailer Amazon.com Inc. this week price cut select titles for the PlayStation 5 in a new sales initiative.

Discounted titles include Far Cry 6, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, FIFA 22, NBA 2K22, Battlefield 2042, Deathloop, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Demon’s Souls, NHL 22, Tales of Arise, Back 4 Blood, Lost Judgment, and Death Stranding Director’s Cut.