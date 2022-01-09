Nintendo eShop holds Bandai Namco Entertainment New Year Sale

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Bandai Namco Entertainment New Year Sale for the Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 84 percent.

Discounted titles include Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, Katamari Damacy REROLL, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Jump Force – Deluxe Edition, MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE, Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!, Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition, and Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition.

The sale ends Jan. 16.