XPG this week previewed the XPG VAULT, a PC gaming mouse with built-in SSD storage to store game libraries.

A current prototype is said to offer up to 1TB of SSD storage running at 985/MB/s. A demonstration unit at CES held a solid build quality and the final product is said to weigh less than 90 grams.

The USB-C wired gaming mouse includes Omron mechanic switches, RGB lightning, is compatible with XPG Prime Software.

A release date and price is to be determined.