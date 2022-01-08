Xbox Game Pass to deploy Rainbow Six Extraction

Microsoft Corp. this week said Ubisoft Inc.’s Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction will be released to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass Jan. 20.

In addition, Rainbow Six Siege will be released to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass Jan. 20.

Rainbow Six Extraction is a new three-player tactical co-op first-person shooter in which users fend off infected human hosts.

The title will include 12 procedurally generation maps, new gear, new abilities, and 18 Rainbow Six operators.

The final game will include cross-play and cross-save support.

It will be sold at $39.99.