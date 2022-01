Sony Corp. this week said new 2022 Bravia TV sets will utilize Auto HD Tone Mapping for the PlayStation 5.

When the PS5 is connected to a new Bravia TV set, Auto HDR Tone Mapping will select portions of the screen to enhance in order to produce the best picture during gameplay.

In addition, the Bravia TV can utilize Auto Genre Picture Mode to automatically enable Game Mode for the PS5 or disable it when viewing other content.