Best Buy holds PS5, Xbox, PC 3-Day Sale

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week is holding the ‘3-Day Sale‘ for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and the PC.

The limited sale discounts select gaming hardware and software.

Advertised products include Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, NBA 2K22, Ring Fit Adventure, Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 Gaming Headset, FIFA 22, Shin Megami Tensei V, Hades, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles, Lost Judgment, Persona 5 Strikers, Outriders, and Puyo Puyo Tetris 2.

The sale ends Jan. 9.