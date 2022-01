Belkin this week previewed the SOUNDFORM Immerse Earbuds which include build-in Apple Find My functionality.

The SOUNDFORM Immerse Earbuds include Active Noise Cancellation, 12mm dual-layer drivers, three mics in each earbud, 8 hours of charge and 36 total hours with the wireless charging case.

Users can locate the wireless charging case with the Apple Find My network for loss prevention.

The final product will include IPX5 sweat and water resistance.

It will be sold in Q2 at $179.99.