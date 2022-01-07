PSN PS5, PS4 Holiday Sale adds more titles

Sony Corp. this week added more titles to the Holiday Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Call of Duty: Vanguard, NBA 2K22, Far Cry 6, Madden NFL 22, FIFA 22, Battlefield 2042, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, Deathloop, It Takes Two, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Back 4 Blood, and Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles.

The sale ends Jan. 19.