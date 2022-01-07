HiSense U7H TVs to equip 120Hz refresh rate

HiSense this week announced new U7H TVs that will include 120Hz refresh rates for gaming.

New 2022 sets will include Game Mode Pro for low-latency and optimized display settings, in addition to 120Hz variable refresh rates for minimal blur and halo effects.

At CES, a demonstration of the 75-inch U7 Series, showcased a blisteringly fast and sharp game of CS:GO. The product includes 144hz native resolution in addition to Variable Refresh Rate functionality.

The 65-inch model displayed similarly impressive results with VRR and 120Hz refresh rate.

The final sets will include Dolby Vision UQ, FreeSync, Dolby Atmos, and 4K HDR fidelity for gaming, sports, and movies.

New U7H sets will be sold this summer in 55, 65, 75 and 85-inch SKUs starting at $799.99.