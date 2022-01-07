Death Stranding Director’s Cut to trek PC

505 Games this week announced Death Stranding Director’s Cut for the PC.

The title will incorporate Intel’s new Xe Super Sampling and includes High-Frame Rate, Photo Mode, and Ultra-Wide Monitor Support options. In addition, it will include cross content from Valve Corp.’s Half-Life series and CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077.

The PC version will be sold at Steam and the Epic Games Store in spring 2022.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut includes new missions, new enemy types, new locations, more character actions and a competitive ranking system for special player challenges.

Developed by Kojima Productions, Death Stranding is an action survival game in which Sam Bridges must brave a world transformed by the mysterious Death Stranding.

The title has sold more than five million units to date.