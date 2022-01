ASUSTEK Computer Inc. this week announced the world’s first 42-inch and 48-inch OLED gaming monitors.

The ROG Swift OLED Series include the 42-inch ROG Swift OLED PG42UQ and the 48-inch ROG Swift PG48UQ. Both offer 10-bit color, anti-glare Micro-texture coating, 900 nits peak brightness and HDMI 2.1 connectivity.

The final products include two HDMI 2.0 ports, DisplayPort 1.4 connector and a USB hub.