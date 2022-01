ASUSTEK Computer Inc. this week the ROG FLOW Z13, a compact gaming notebook hybrid product.

The new ROG Flow Z13 will include the Intel Core i9-12900H Mobile CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, and up to 1TB SDD.

The final product will include a PCIe external GPU functionality, detachable keyboard, kickstand, and a 4K, 120Hz 13-inch touchscreen display.