TCL this week released the XL Class 98-inch QLED TV with Variable Refresh Rate and 120Hz fidelity.

The 4K TV set includes QLED technology, Contrast Control Zones, Game Studio Pro, Dolby Vision and Doloby Atmos support, and the AiPQ Engine to optimize color, contrast and clarity.

The final product includes an edge-to-edge glass design and Auto Game Mode to auto select the best mode for gaming or watching content.

It sells at $7.999.00.