TCL previews 30 XE 5G, 30 V 5G mobile phones

TCL this week previewed new 30 Series mobile phones be sold in the U.S.

The TCL 30 XE 5G, to be sold at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile, is a budget 5G device to include a 6.52-inch 720p 90Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 700 CPU, 13MP main camera, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and 4,500mAh battery.

The TLC 3 V 5G, to be sold at Verizon, will include a 6.67-inch 1080p 60Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 CPU, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, 50MP main camera, and 4,500mAh battery.

In addition, it will support both Sub6 and mmWave 5G bands.

Both devices are said to include HDR recording and low blue light functionality.

The demonstration units at CES held solid build quality, from the bright displays to the three-lens camera modules.

Release dates are to be determined.