PS5 console covers previewed

Sony Corp. this week previewed console covers for the PlayStation 5 at CES.

The company displayed five console covers for the PS5 and matching DualSense wireless controllers at the show floor booth. The console covers held saturated coloration in a matte finish in contrast with the standard white console cover which ships with each PS5 sold.

The company did not showcase the PS5 Digital Edition console covers, which will not include space for a disc drive.

The PS5 console covers will be sold in Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple for the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition. Midnight Black and Cosmic Red console covers will be sold in Jan. 2022 at select territories. Nova Pink, Galactic Purple and Starlight Blue will be sold in the first half of 2022.

Console covers will be sold at $54.99 each.

In addition, Sony will sell Nova Pink, Galactic Purple and Starlight Blue DualSense wireless controllers at $64.99 each in Jan. 2022.