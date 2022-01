Motorola Strategic Brand Partner this week announced the MA1 Wireless Adapter for Android Auto.

The MA1 Wireless Adapter is a wireless car adapter for Android Auto that allows users to connect to USB-enabled Android Auto vehicles wirelessly.

The product includes 5Ghz Wi-Fi, direct USB-plug-in, and automatic Bluetooth connection.

It requires a compatible smartphone running Android 11 or higher.

It will be sold Jan. 28 at $89.95.