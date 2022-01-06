LG TVs to equip updated Game Optimizer menu

LG Electronics USA this week said 2022 TV sets will include an updated Game Optimizer menu.

The new Game Optimizer menu will include the new Dark Room Mode to adjust screen brightness when lights are off. In addition, it will include settings for G-SYNC, FreeSync and variable refresh rate.

Finally, a new sports mode preset will be included in the menu options.

New TV sets from LG in 2022 include the G2 series OLED model with higher brightness in 83-inch and 97-inch SKUs, in addition to QNED Mini LED TVs with 100 percent color volume.