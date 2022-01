Jabra this week announced the Elite 4 Active earbuds, a new addition to the Elite series.

The Jabra Elite 4 Active is a sports-centric set of earbuds that include IP57-rated water and sweat resistance. It offers 7 hours of usage and up to 28 hours with the included charging case.

In addition, the product includes Active Noise Cancellation, 4-microphone technology, Alexa Built-in, Spotify Tap playback and Google Fast Pair.

It sells at $119.