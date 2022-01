Shiftall, Inc. this week previewed the HaritoraX, a full-body tracking device for SteamVR.

The HaritoraX straps on to the chest, thighs, and ankles to track movement in combination with a VR headset like the Oculus Quest 2.

The wireless tracker would allow users to express a full range of motion in the metaverse. It is said to include 10 hours of battery life and can be charged via a single charging port.

The final product will be sold this spring at $270.