Roborock this week previewed the Dyad, a new upright wet and dry vacuum cleaner.

The Dyad includes two motors to power three rollers to lift wet and dry messes in one sweep. In addition, the product includes two rear rollers to clean thoroughly along edges.

The final product will include a 620 ml water tank, self-cleaning rollers, and a 5000mAh battery to clean up to 3056 sqft.

It will be sold in Feb. at $449.99.