Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX equips long-range battery

Mercedes-Benz this week announced the VISION EQXX, an electric vehicle that increases range and efficiency.

The VISION EQXX yields a range of 1,000 kilometers or 620 miles on a single charge. In addition, it consumes less than 10 kWh per 100 kilometers.

The battery itself is half the size and 30 percent lighter than the EQS.

The interior UI display will span 47.5 inches in 8K resolution. It will include the NAVIS Automotive Systems solution for real-time 3D navigation

Finally, the chassis will include a gloss-black grille, 2D star pattern on the front bumper, and an LED rear light that frames the angled rear.