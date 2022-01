LG Display this week previewed new Gaming OLED displays to be sold in 2022.

New Gaming OLED displays will include 10 times faster response times than conventional LCDs to eliminate ghosting and new eye comfort features to reduce eye strain.

The final products will be sold in 48-inch and 42-inch SKUs.

In addition, LG will introduce new OLED.EX next-generation OLED TV technology with 30 percent increased brightness and reduced bezels in Q2 of 2022, and 17-inch Foldable OLED screens for laptops.