Sony previews PlayStation VR2 for PS5

Sony Corp. this week previewed the PlayStation VR2 headset and controller for the PlayStation 5.

The PS VR2 offers 4K HDR, 110-degree field of view, 2000 x 2040 resolution per eye and 90/120Hz frame rates.

In addition, the product will include headset-based controller tracking through integrated cameras, PS VR2 Sense Technology for eye tracking, headset feedback from a single built-in motor, foveated rendering, and 3D Audio.

The headset will be used in combination with the PS VR2 Sense controllers. The controllers will include left and right analog sticks, triggers, action buttons, Options button and Create button.

The headset itself will connect to the PS5 via a single cable.

New titles in development for the PS VR2 include Horizon Call of the Mountain and Firesprite.