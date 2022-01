Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. this week announced the Galaxy S21 FE 5G, a lower-cost version of the Galaxy 21 flagship product.

The S21 FE 5G includes 240Hz touch response rate in Game Mode, 120Hz refresh rate, 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Snapdragon 888 CPU, 4500mAh battery with 50 percent recharge in 30 minutes, 12MP Wide Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera, 8MP Telephoto Camera, and an advanced 32MP front camera.

It will be sold Jan. 11 at $699.