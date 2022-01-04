Samsung previews Odyssey Neo G8 PC Gaming Monitor

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. this week previewed the Odyssey Neo G8, a new PC gaming monitor.

The Odyssey Neo G8 includes a 32-inch 4K curved display with 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.

The final product will include Quantum Mini LEDs and 2000nit peak brightness.

Other new products include the Smart Monitor M8 with 32-inch flat-back display and magnetic SlimFit Cam for work-from-home video calls, and the High Resolution Monitor S8 with professional-level UHD performance for creators and designers.