Samsung previews MICRO LED, Neo QLED TVs with Gaming Hub, NFTs

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd this week previewed new MICRO LED, Neo QLED, and lifestyle TVs.

New MICRO LED TVs, which include 25 million micrometer-sized LEDs and 99.99 percent screen-to-body ratio, will be sold in 110, 101, and 89-inch sets.

New Neo QLED TVs will include 8K fidelity, advanced contrast mapping, and EyeComfort mode.

Finally, new lifestyle displays will feature a Matte Display with anti-glare, anti-reflection, and anti-fingerprint properties for The Frame, The Sero, and The Serif.

All 2022 Smart TVs will include the Smart Hub to navigate to the Gaming Hub to access Nvidia GeForce NOW, Stadia, and Utomik, Watch Together to video chat while watching content, NFT Platform to purchase and view digital artwork, and Smart Calibration to fine tune settings.