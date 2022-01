Roborock this week previewed the S7 MaxV Ultra, which includes a new multipurpose dock.

The S7 MaxV Ultra is a robot vacuum that includes a new ultra-dock that cleans itself, scrubs the mop during and after cleaning sessions, powers up to 300sqm of mopping, and a 7-week dust bag.

The final product will include the ReactiveAI 2.0 Obstacle Avoidance System and VibraRise Mopping Tech.

It will be sold in the U.S. in Q2 2022 at $1399.99.