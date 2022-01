Nvidia Inc. this week announced the GeForce RTX 3050, a powerful and lower-cost GPU for PC gaming.

The GeForce RTX 3050 will include 2nd generation RT Cores for ray tracing and 3rd gen Tensor Cores for DLSS and AI for enabled games at over 60FPS.

The final product will include 8GB GDDR6 memory.

It will be sold Jan. 27 starting at $249.