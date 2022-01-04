AMD to deploy Ryzen 6000 Series mobile CPUs

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. this week announced the Ryzen 6000 Series mobile CPUs for premium laptops.

The Ryzen 6000 Series is said to include 30 percent faster Ultrathin performance than the prior generation, 24 hours of projected battery life and 2X faster graphics than the previous generation.

In addition, the CPU will include RDNA 2 graphics technology, support for Windows 11 security features, AI-powered noise cancellation, and built-in Radeon 600M Series graphics.

The flagship Ryzen 9 6980HX will include 8 cores, 16 threads, 12 graphics cores and a max boost clock of up to 5.0Ghz.

The Ryzen 6000 Series will be sold in Feb.