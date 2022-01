Sony Corp. this week is selling discounted multiplayer titles for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in the Holiday Sale at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Titles discounted include Battlefield 2042, Far Cry 6, Deathloop, Call of Duty Vanguard, Madden NFL 22, Back 4 Blood, Ghosts of Tsushima: Legends, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami, and Aliens: Fireteam Elite.

The sale ends Jan. 19.