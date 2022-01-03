Battlefield 2042 No. 11 Top paid Xbox game

EA Inc.’s Battlefield 2042 for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox ranked as a Top paid Xbox title in the latest data from the company.

This week, Battlefield 2042 ranked as the No. 11 Top paid Xbox game.

The multiplayer title includes up to 128-player count per match, modes Conquest and Breakthrough, and large-scale battles with dynamic weather, environmental hazards and world events.

New mode Hazard Zone is a high-stakes, squad-based game type.

A total of 10 Specialists from Assault to Support can be customized with a unique Specialty and Trait. New loadout items include a wingsuit.

Final locations include South Korea, Singapore, India, Egypt, Qatar, and Antarctica.