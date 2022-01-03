Apple Watch Series 7 price cut 15 percent at retailer

Retailer Amazon.com Inc. this week price cut Apple Inc.’s Apple Watch Series 7 by 15 percent in a new sales initiative.

This week, the Apple Watch Series 7 41mm Green Aluminum Case with Clover Sport Band SKU sells at $339.00, down from the $399.00 MSRP.

The Apple Watch Series 7 includes 20 percent more screen area with 1.7mm borders. The display itself is 70 percent brighter than the prior model. The chassis sports more rounded corners and the entire structure is more durable and crack resistant, with IP6X dust certification and WR50 water resistance.

Charging with a USB C charger will yield 33 percent faster charging than the prior model.