Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Countdown Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 50 percent.

Discounted titles include Battlefield 2042, Forza Horizon 5, NBA 2K22, Far Cry 6, FIFA 22, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Resident Evil Village, Tales of Arise, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles, NHL 22, Back 4 Blood, Scarlet Nexus, Crysis Remastered Trilogy, and Hades.

The sale ends Jan 2.