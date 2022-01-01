Resident Evil Village a 2021 Most Played title at Steam

Valve Inc. this week said Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Resident Evil Village ranked as a Most Played title at the Steam division in 2021.

The company said Resident Evil Village held over 100,000 peak players in the year.

Following the events of Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Ethan Winters and his wife Mia encounter Chris Redfield, who’s actions require Ethan to enter a mysterious snow-covered village.

Like RE7, Resident Evil Village utilizes a first-person perspective.

Combat includes firearms, weapon customization, blocking, crafting, and a new kick action.

Resident Evil Village includes Resident Evil: Re:Verse, a new online multiplayer deathmatch title for 4-6 players.

Resident Evil Village has shipped more than 4.5 million units to global retail.

The title was released May 7.