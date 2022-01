Sony Corp. this month will remove PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 titles for PlayStation Plus members from the PlayStation Network division.

PS Plus titles for Dec. 2021 include Godfall: Challenger Edition (PS5), LEGO DC Super Villains (PS4), and Mortal Shell (PS4).

The titles will be removed Jan. 3.

The PlayStation Plus membership offers discounted games, cloud saves, automatic game updates, early access to beta programs, and the Instant Game Collection.