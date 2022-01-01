Halo Infinite a 2021 Most Played Title at Steam

Valve Inc. this week said Microsoft Corp.’s Halo Infinite ranked as a Most Played Title at the Steam division in 2021.
The company said Halo Infinite held over 200,000 peak players in the year.
Halo Infinite is a first-person shooter developed by 343 Industries and SkyBox Labs.
The title includes the Master Chief in a battle against a ruthless foe.
The multiplayer component supports 120 frames-per-second graphics fidelity.
Maps include Bazaar, Live Wire, Recharge and Behemoth.
The Halo Infinite Campaign component was released Dec. 8.