Resident Evil Village a Silver Top Seller at Steam in 2021

Valve Inc. this week said Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Resident Evil Village ranked as a Silver Top Seller at the Steam division in 2021.

Top Sellers at Steam in 2021 are based on gross revenue and ranked in Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze categories.

The title was released May 7.

Following the events of Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Ethan Winters and his wife Mia encounter Chris Redfield, who’s actions require Ethan to enter a mysterious snow-covered village.

Like RE7, Resident Evil Village utilizes a first-person perspective.

Combat includes firearms, weapon customization, blocking, crafting, and a new kick action.

Resident Evil Village includes Resident Evil: Re:Verse, a new online multiplayer deathmatch title for 4-6 players.

Resident Evil Village has shipped more than 4.5 million units to global retail.