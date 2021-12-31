Nintendo Switch OLED restocked at retailer

Retailer Amazon.com Inc. this week restocked Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch OLED model amid a global supply shortage.

This week, the Nintendo Switch OLED Neon Blue/Neon Red Set held an in-stock status at the retailer for shipment in Jan. 2022.

The OLED model has held intermittent supply post release in Oct.

The OLED model includes a new 7-inch OLED (1280×720) display, wide adjustable stand for tabletop mode, new dock with wired LAN port, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio.

By comparison, the standard Nintendo Switch includes a 6.2-inch display, and the Nintendo Switch Lite includes a 5.5-inch display for handheld mode only.

An OLED display offers more vivid colors and sharper contrast compared to prior models. Internal technical specifications including power, resolution, and battery life remain unchanged.

The Nintendo Switch OLED model is sold in the white set with white Joy-Con controllers and the neon red/neon blue set with neon red and neon blue Joy-Con controllers.

It sells at $349.99.