Valve Inc. this week said Microsoft Corp.’s Forza Horizon 5 ranked as a Gold Top Seller at the Steam division in 2021.

Top Sellers at Steam in 2021 are based on gross revenue and ranked in Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze categories.

Forza Horizon 5 is set in Mexico and includes a new campaign mode to explore the region.

The final game includes authentic artwork and locations, including the Grand Caldera Volcano and Guanjuato.