Best Buy PS5, Xbox, PC New Year’s Savings Event to conclude

December 31, 2021

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week will conclude the ‘New Year’s Savings Event‘ for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and the PC.

The limited sale discounts select gaming hardware and software.

Advertised products include NBA 2K22, Razer Wolverine Ultimate Wired Gaming Controller, Battlefield 2042, Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition, Astro Gaming A10 Wired Gaming Headset, Returnal, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Far Cry 6, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Demon’s Souls, Riders Republic, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.


