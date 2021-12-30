PS5, PS4 titles under $20 in PSN Holiday Sale

Sony Corp. this week is selling select titles for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 to under $20 in the Holiday Sale at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Titles discounted to under $20 include Resident Evil 3, MLB The Show 21, It Takes Two, Ghosts of Tsushima: Legends, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, DOOM Eternal, Watch Dogs: Legion, The Outer Worlds, Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil Chapter, and Outriders.

The sale ends Jan. 19.