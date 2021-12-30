Monster Hunter Rise Nintendo Switch No. 1 Most Downloaded title in Japan

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week said Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Monster Hunter Rise for the Nintendo Switch ranked as the top download title at the Nintendo eShop for 2021 in Japan.

Monster Hunter Rise is an action RPG that includes the option to scale structures, connected combat areas with no load times, and co-op functionality for to four users.

The final game includes weapon and armor crafting and a canine companion option.