Battlefield 2042 Platinum Top Seller at Steam

EA Inc.’s Battlefield 2042 for the PC ranked as a Top Seller in 2021 at Valve Inc.’s Steam division.

In 2021, Battlefield 2042 ranked as a Platinum Top Seller for the year.

Top Sellers at Steam in 2021 are based on gross revenue and ranked in Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze categories.

The multiplayer title includes up to 128-player count per match, modes Conquest and Breakthrough, and large-scale battles with dynamic weather, environmental hazards and world events.

New mode Hazard Zone is a high-stakes, squad-based game type.

A total of 10 Specialists from Assault to Support can be customized with a unique Specialty and Trait. New loadout items include a wingsuit.

Final locations include South Korea, Singapore, India, Egypt, Qatar, and Antarctica.