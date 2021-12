Microsoft Corp. this week will release Xbox Live Games with Gold for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in Jan. 2022.

In Jan. 2022, the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One will offer NeuroVoider Jan. 1st to the 31st and Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition from Jan. 16th to Feb. 15th.

The Xbox One through Backward Compatibility will offer Radiant Silvergun from Jan. 1st to Feb. 15th and Space Invaders Infinity Gene from Jan. 16th to the 31st.