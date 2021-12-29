PS5 restock sold out at retailer

Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 sold out at retailer Amazon.com Inc. this week post restock of the in-demand console.

On Tues., the PS5 console was restocked a sold out in minutes due to high demand.

The PS5 has held limited in stock status since launch in Nov. 2020 due to strong demand and a global supply shortage for components.

Sony sold 2.5 million PlayStation 5 units in Q1. It has sold 10.1 million units to date.

The Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, recorded Q1 revenue of $5.62 billion. It held an operating profit of $760 million for the quarter.

PS5/PS4 software sales totaled to 63.6 million units in Q4.

PS Plus members totaled 46.3 million.